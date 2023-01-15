Weather Blog

Sunny Sunday, rain returns Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have a frosty start on this Sunday with temperatures in the 20s this morning. Look for sunshine today before a system moves into the area on Monday bringing soaking rains to the state.

TODAY: We have a chilly start around the state with temperatures in the 20s this morning. It’s going to be sunny for the first part of the day and a little warmer too. Highs climb into the lower 40s which is a few degrees above normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Winds begin to increase later tonight and so does the cloud cover. Lows fall into the low to middle 30s. Winds begin to pick up and may gust near 20 mph at times.

MONDAY: Rain returns to the state for the start of the new week. We’ll see rain on and off throughout the day. It’s going to be breezy with winds gusting between 20-25 mph. Rainfall amounts may be close to a half an inch in many spots. Showers become more scattered during the evening hours.

TUESDAY: Look for a dry day Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb into the lower 50s for most locations.

8DAY FORECAST: Another system heads this way for Wednesday night and Thursday. Clouds increase on Wednesday with showers developing late Wednesday. Rain will be likely for Thursday with a wintry mix or even snow farther north. Temperatures stay in the 40s for the end of the week. We dry out on Friday but temperatures drop too. Highs stay in the upper 30s near 40.