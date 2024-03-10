Sunny Sunday, warm up for the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another cool day is in store to close out this weekend before temperatures climb for the work week. After springing forward last night, Indianapolis has a new sunrise time of 8:03 AM and a sunset time of 7:47 PM this Sunday. Our next sunset before 7 PM will not happen until October 19, 2024.

TODAY: A sunny Sunday is ahead of us with breezy conditions at times. Wind gusts 25 to 30 mph are possible. High temperatures in the mid-40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain. A shift in the wind begins with sustained winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph. Low temperatures in the upper 20s.

TOMORROW: Despite a cooler start with temperatures in the upper 20s on the way out the door, afternoon temperatures climb above average. Sunny skies are expected throughout the day. High temperatures in the upper 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our warm continues into mid-week. Clouds increase late Wednesday ahead of our next widespread rain chance late Thursday into Friday. Some spots on Thursday could be making a run at 70 degrees. Next weekend is looking closer to average with our temperatures.