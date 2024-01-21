Sunny Sunday, watching freezing rain Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today will be the last morning of waking up to arctic air in central Indiana. As warm air builds in over top of our colder surface temperatures, freezing rain will need to be monitored Monday night.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies will be the rule of thumb for most of the day. High temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase across the area. Low temperatures in the mid to upper teens.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies through much of the day. Freezing rain will be possible in central Indiana starting late in the evening, but mainly on Monday night. This will create icy spots and slick travel on the roadways.

Areas with the greatest threat of ice accumulation will be northwest of Indianapolis. High temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Freezing rain will transition to all rain on Tuesday. Temperatures will run warm for this time of year for the rest of the week. Lingering rain chances will still be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday’s high will make it into the 50s.