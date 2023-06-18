Sunny Sunday with showers arriving late tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A bit warmer today with lots of sunshine but rain arrives later tonight and into the day Monday.

TODAY: We may start out with a little cloud cover and light fog across parts of the state. Look for lots of sunshine on this Father’s Day. Winds will switch to the south today ushering in warmer temperatures across the region. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to increase ahead of our next weather maker. A few showers are possible overnight into daybreak Monday. Lows stay in the low to middle 60s.

MONDAY: Clouds stick around through much of the day. We’ll see rain possible for the start of the day and continue to be scattered into the afternoon. Humidity values increase a little during the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TUESDAY: A few isolated showers are possible on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. It will be slightly humid with highs in the middle 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: The first day of summer will feel like it with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Humidity values increase as well. It stays dry Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances increase Friday and into the weekend with highs in the lower 80s.