Sunny Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–The rest of the weekend looks great with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly clear skies, low humidity with temperatures falling into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows fall into the low to middle 60s. Some spots may fall into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: We’re in store for a great end to the weekend. Skies stay mostly sunny, it’s going to be warm and pleasant. Humidity values increase just a little but it’s still going to be pretty comfortable. Highs climb into the middle to upper 80s.

MONDAY: The sunny stretch continues for the new work week. Highs climb in the middle to upper 80s. One change on Monday will be the humidity levels. It’s going to feel more humid and heat index values will likely climb close to 90.

8 DAY FORECAST: Our next chance of rain will be Tuesday. A cold front moves through the state producing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. A few showers may linger into Wednesday. Highs drop a little for the middle of the week with readings in the lower 80s.