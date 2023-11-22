Sunny Thanksgiving Day, below normal temperature stretch to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A much more sunny day graced our presence today with temperatures getting into the mid to upper 40s. We’re setting up for a bright and near normal Thanksgiving Day, but colder air with additional precipitation chances will take over by the weekend.

Wednesday night: We’ll turn towards a partly cloudy and colder night. Winds are expected to stay on the lighter side out of the southwest. Lows will fall into the low 30s.

Thanksgiving Day: Get ready to enjoy a solid weather day for Thanksgiving Day. We will start cold though, so if you’re planning on doing the Drumstick Dash or any other running race tomorrow morning, bundle up.

We look to warm into the upper 40s to low 50s thanks to a light breeze out of the southwest and sunny skies. Overall, this will be a near average late-November weather day. We hope you all have a terrific and healthy Thanksgiving with your families.

Friday: Things will change going into the end of the workweek due to the passage of a dry cold front. No precipitation will be associated with this front, but it will take our temperatures down a little bit and make winds breezy. Highs will struggle to get into the low 40s, so be sure to bundle up if your planning on partaking in any Black Friday shopping.

8-Day Forecast: This forecast will stay on the colder side through the final weekend of November and into next week. Highs this weekend will hover around the low to mid 40s. Matter of fact, our next system arrives by Sunday and will bring the chance for both rain and snow showers. It is not out of the question for there to be very light snow accumulations on grassy and elevated surfaces on Sunday. Highs into next week will remain in the low 40s.