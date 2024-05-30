Sunny Thursday, rain arrives this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A wonderful Thursday is on tap for much of the state. Sunny skies Thursday and for Friday before rain arrives this weekend.

TODAY: We started out with temperatures into the 40s in some spots this morning. Sunny skies expected all day today. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s which is right around normal for this time of the year. Humidity will be very low and it will feel fantastic today.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Indiana Fever game tonight or Victory Field to watch the Indians play no weather worries. Look for clear skies with temperatures in the lower 70s this evening. It will be seasonably cool with lows falling into the upper 40s in northern Indiana and lower 50s here in central Indiana.

FRIDAY: A fantastic Friday on tap across the state. Look for mostly sunny skies with highs right around normal for this time of the year. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s with a few 80s around southern Indiana.

WEEKEND FORECAST

SATURDAY: We will see a good chance for showers and thunderstorms for the first part of the weekend. A system will move across the state with on and off showers and thunderstorms. Highs climb into the upper 70s which is near normal for this time of the year.

SUNDAY: A few morning showers will be possible otherwise we will see dry conditions for the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 70s near 80.

8 DAY FORECAST: Rain chances are possible each day next week. However chances are spotty with a few thunderstorms as well. Lots of dry time with these chances being spotty in nature. Highs climb into the lower to middle 80s.