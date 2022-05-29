Weather Blog

Sunny, warm and breezy race day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s race day! The weather is going to be fantastic for not only today but the next couple of days.

TODAY: Look for lots of sunshine during the day. A few clouds may pop up during the afternoon but sun will rule much of the day. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds increasing this afternoon out of the south. Winds may gust at times close to 20 mph. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s. Humidity values increase slightly today but more so Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT: It stays clear and mild. Slightly muggy with humidity values increasing. Lows fall into the middle and upper 60s.

MONDAY: It will be dry for Memorial Day. If you’re heading to any services be prepared for a hot and humid day. Highs climb into the upper 80s flirting with 90.

TUESDAY: It gets incredibly hot on Tuesday. Highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Look for lots of sunshine and higher humidity.

8DAY FORECAST: A cold front moves through Wednesday into Thursday bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the state. Temperatures fall into the 80s Wednesday and into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday. Right now next weekend looks dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures Saturday near 80 and Sunday in the 70s.