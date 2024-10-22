Sunny, warm and breezy Tuesday | Oct. 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another beautiful day today with above normal temperatures. Readings continue to be above normal for the next couple of days.

TODAY: Lots of sunshine for the day today with a few high level clouds moving in across parts of the state. Winds are going to ramp up later into the afternoon. They may be a bit gusty out of the south anywhere between 20 and 25 mph. High temperatures will be about 15 degrees above normal. With highs climbing into the upper 70s near 80 degrees farther southward.

TONIGHT: Weak system moves through tonight bringing just a few clouds here or there but dry conditions expected across much of the state. A few spotty showers could be possible in northern Indiana later on this evening. Lows will fall into the middle 50s .

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies another warm day expected on Wednesday with winds once again gusting upwards of 20 mph. High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s in central Indiana 60s in northern Indiana and upper 70s in southern Indiana.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Wednesday evening will be a cooler one with temperatures falling back into the upper thirties. It is still going to be a warmer day on Thursday with temps climbing into the middle 70s .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak system pushes through on Friday and this will bring us a chance for some showers. This does not look like it will be a drought buster but we will take any rain that we may see. It looks like rain ends just in time for high school football games. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s on Friday.

This weekend looks good and dry on both days of partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be into the low and middle 60s which is actually much closer to normal for this time of the year.