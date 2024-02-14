Sunny, warm Wednesday with rain/snow later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have a sunny and warm Wednesday on tap for this Valentine’s Day. A couple of quick moving systems head this way for the end of the week.

We saw a great day yesterday with highs in the upper 40s near 50. We had a few clouds and even a few snow flurries this morning that have quickly moved east by early morning.

WARM WEDNESDAY

TODAY: The snow flurries and clouds have cleared leaving us with a warm Wednesday. Look for lots of sunshine today with highs climbing into the upper 40s near 50 in Indianapolis. Areas in northern Indiana will stay into the middle 40s while southern Indiana climbs into the upper 50s near 60 today. Normal high in Indianapolis is 40 so we will be about 10 degrees above normal. It’s also Ash Wednesday. If you are heading out to church services no weather worries.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear for the early evening hours. Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next system. This one may bring us a chance for a rain showers. Lows will stay in the upper 30s which is pretty mild for this time of the year.

COUPLE OF RAIN/SNOW CHANCES

THURSDAY: Early morning showers are possible early Thursday morning as a quick system moves across the state. The rain exits Indiana by late morning and during the afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies. Highs Thursday climb into the lower 50s. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

FRIDAY: A another system arrives on Friday. This system is trending farther south meaning a better chance of snow here in central Indiana. It looks like right now precipitation will begin by late morning and exit the state by the evening commute. Highs will be in the upper 30s near 40 which is right around normal for this time of the year.

Some accumulating snow is possible. Right now it looks like an inch maybe a little more in some locations.

THIS WEEKEND

This weekend will be colder. Lows in the 20s will greet you Saturday and Sunday mornings. It looks like both weekend days will be dry with some sunshine. Highs will be cold on Saturday with readings near 30. On Sunday highs climb into the low and middle 40s.