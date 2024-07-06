Sunny weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After back-to-back days of rain in central Indiana, we quiet down the forecast with a sunny weekend.

TODAY: A fantastic way to kick off the weekend. Mostly sunny with comfortable air this afternoon. High temperatures in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Decent weather for any fireworks shows. Mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies once again with temperatures slightly warmer. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures challenge 90 degrees Monday before our best rain chances in the forecast for Tuesday. The moisture from what’s left of Hurricane Beryl may be something else to watch in this forecast in the middle of the week. Right now, the heavy rainfall from this system is more likely in the states to our south on Wednesday and Thursday. Central Indiana will have a mostly sunny close to the week.