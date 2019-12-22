Sunshine and milder temps ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet weather pattern with gradually warming temperatures heading into the holiday week.

Today:

Mostly sunny skies across the area. Light winds should make for a pleasant afternoon ahead, with highs topping out in the middle 40s

Tonight:

Clear and quiet, with seasonably cold temperatures. Lows fall to around 30° overnight.

Monday:

Another fantastic day across the state, and across the Midwest as well for those that have travel plans. Highs top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the region.

Holiday forecast:

Looking quiet and dry with mild temperature both Tuesday and Wednesday. Christmas day highs should top out in the lower to middle 50s.

8 day forecast:

Pattern remains calm through the end of the week. Longer range models hint at a wet stretch to close out the month, with several rain chances returning to the forecast as early as Friday evening, with higher chances for precipitation heading into the weekend. Colder temperatures look to return just before the New Year.