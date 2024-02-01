Sunshine returns along with warmer temps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a long week and a half but we finally saw the sunshine return to the state this morning! Temperatures warm up with highs well above normal this afternoon.

February is ushering in some sunshine and warmer temperatures. It looks like we will see dry conditions for the first week of the new month. January was soggy. Rain and snow combined we saw almost 5 inches of precipitation. We ended the month with above normal precipitation.

TODAY: Look for lots of sunshine for the first part of the day today. We will see some clouds move back in later this afternoon. Even though we will see more clouds today it won’t go completely overcast. Temperatures today climb into the upper 40s near 50 this afternoon. It may be a touch breezy with winds gusting near 15 to 20 miles per hour. Highs may flirt with 60 degrees in the southwestern part of the state near Evansville.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the middle and upper 30s. Temperatures may fall into the lower 30s in northern Indiana.

TOMORROW: We will start off Groundhog day with mostly cloudy skies. It looks like the groundhog will not see his shadow in the morning. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 40s. Skies become partly cloudy for the afternoon.

SUNSHINE RETURNS FOR THE WEEKEND

Sunshine returns this weekend with temperatures into the 50s. Saturday looks great with sunshine, and highs in the lower 50s. Winds begin to pick up a little Sunday and Monday and become breezy at times. It stays dry all weekend long.

8DAY FORECAST: We have a great start to the new workweek with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. The dry stretch of weather continues for the first week of February. Look for lots of sunshine with highs above normal. Our normal high is 37 and temperatures for much of the week will be in the upper 40s and even lower 50s at times.