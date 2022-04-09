Weather Blog

Sunshine returns on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colder air is temporarily here for overnight, then we begin our big warm-up which will be lasting through the mid-week with rain and storm chances.

TONIGHT: With clouds decreasing for the overnight, our temperatures will dip. Freeze warnings are in place for the southern half of the state from 2 AM tonight to 9 AM tomorrow morning. Low temperatures will be back to into the low 30s.

TOMORROW: The cold air will be short lived in the morning. Plenty of sunshine should be expected for much of the day. A southerly wind direction will get areas into the 50s by noon and into the low 60s in late afternoon.

MONDAY: A chance of showers and few rumble of thunder to start of the work week. Highs will get up into the 70s with a warm front crossing our area.

8-Day Forecast: The warm air is here through mid week. With this warmth, rain and storm chances will also be lingering. There are some indications that we will have to watch for some severe weather with a system in the middle of the week, but way to early for specifics and full impacts.