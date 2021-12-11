Weather Blog

Sunshine returns on Sunday

by: Randy Ollis
Sunday should be a much nicer day across central Indiana with sunny skies and less windy conditions. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s and afternoon highs should be in the upper 40s.

The beginning of next week looks great. Sunshine and milder weather will move into the region. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 50s and middle 50s on Tuesday.

The extended outlook does indicate a couple of cold fronts moving through the Ohio Valley. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday. Rain is likely on Thursday. Temps both days may crack the 60 mark again. Colder weather will arrive for next weekend with highs in the 30s.

