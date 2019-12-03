Sunshine returns Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clouds begin to decrease tonight.

TONIGHT: We’ll still see mostly cloudy skies this evening. The clouds finally begin to decrease later tonight. Temperatures fall into the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: After several overcast days sunshine returns to the state on Wednesday. Highs climb into the middle 40s for the afternoon. It’s going to be breezy during the afternoon and continue into the evening commute. Winds will be out of the west from 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy Wednesday night. Lows fall into the upper 20s close to 30.

THURSDAY: Thursday is my pick weather day of the week. Look for lots of sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 40s. We’ll be a little above normal for this time of year. Perfect weather for seeing many of the Christmas lights around town.

8DAY FORECAST: It will be slightly cooler and dry for Friday afternoon. Temperatures climb into the lower 40s which is right around normal for this time of year. The first part of the weekend looks great. Partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 40s for Saturday. Rain returns to the forecast Sunday and Monday with highs near 50. Colder air moves into the area by Tuesday.