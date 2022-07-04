Weather Blog

Sweltering conditions with active weather through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We dealt with a toasty Fourth of July statewide as temperatures once again rose into the 90s for some locations. Prepare for miserable air to lock in even further over the next few days along with monitoring several chances for storms.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 PM to 9 PM EDT Tuesday afternoon.

Monday night: The first half of tonight looks to be mostly dry for those who are planning on either watching or setting off fireworks. There could be a few showers north of Indy closer to sunset. Then, a more organized cluster of showers and storms look to develop during the overnight hours and sink south into Indiana.

There is the potential for isolated strong to severe storms. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but large hail is also possible. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are threats in any storm.

It will be quite stuffy for our Monday night with lows only managing to fall into the mid 70s.

Tuesday: An exceptionally hot and muggy day is ahead for our Tuesday with rain and storm chances at times throughout the day.

Some of the storms during the afternoon and evening hours could be strong to severe. There is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe weather for a large portion of the state. The main hazards are damaging winds and hail. Localized flooding could become a concern as well.

Highs are set to soar into the mid 90s, and with very high humidity values, heat index values are expected to be in the triple digits. Be sure to limit your time outdoors.

Wednesday: A basic rinse and repeat sequence will be on deck for Wednesday with on and off storm chances throughout the day. Along with the storm chance, it will be another stifling hot and humid day.

There is also another possibility for strong to severe storms during Wednesday afternoon and evening as there is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) for severe weather in place. The primary threats will once again be damaging winds and hail. Flooding issues may also arise as well.

Highs will once again climb into the 90s.

8-Day Forecast: The active weather pattern continues through the remainder of the workweek. Hot and humid conditions will also stick around until we get to the upcoming weekend. We look to return to near normal temperatures this weekend with less humidity and dry time.