Temperature flip-flop the rest of this week with limited rain chances | Oct. 22, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Expect an up-and-down temperature trend through the rest of this week with a chance for some rain late this week.

Tuesday night: A few spotty showers will remain possible mainly north of I-70 into early tonight. Temperatures will only fall to the mid 50s overnight as winds remain breezy.

Wednesday: We’ll look towards a dry front that will pass through tomorrow. The only noticeable change that will take place is a wind shift. Winds will turn to come out of the northwest. Enjoy a mostly sunny, breezy, and dry Wednesday overall as temperatures warm to the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Temperatures will fall back closer to normal for this time of the year on Thursday. It will be a fantastic fall day under mostly sunny skies with light winds. Highs look to rise into the mid to upper 60s.

7-Day Forecast: We’ll briefly warm to the 70s to end the workweek on Friday. Spotty to scattered rain chances will develop on Friday and persist into early Saturday. Prepare for a cooler weekend as highs look to hold steady in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday. The above normal temperature trend quickly flies back in next week as highs return to the 70s with dry conditions. Signals point towards the potential for more active weather closer to mid to late next week, but there is a lot of uncertainty this far out.