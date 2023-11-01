Temperature rebound for remainder of week with breezy winds quickly returning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although we dealt with another day of cold temperatures, it thankfully was not as windy as yesterday. We’re looking to warm things back up and eventually return to the 60s.

We’ll also track more rain chances down the line too.

Wednesday night: A mostly clear night will be on deck with lows falling into the upper 20s to low 30s. Even though winds will be light out of the south, it will still factor in a wind chill several degrees colder than the actual air temperature.

Thursday: We’ll find ourselves back in the 50s on Thursday across a good portion of the state. This will be due to winds turning out of the south and becoming a little bit gusty. Wind gusts will approach 20-25 MPH at times.

Friday: The warmup rolls on into the end of the workweek with temperatures back to near normal levels. Highs look to get into the mid to upper 50s. It will also be on the windy side with gusts up to 25-30 MPH at times.

8-Day Forecast: We’ll eventually find ourselves in the 60s for our high temperature through the first weekend of November. It will stay breezy through the weekend as well. Rain chances may start to return as early as late Saturday. Showers will then be possible from Sunday and into the first half of next week.