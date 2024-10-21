Temperature roller coaster with rain chances ahead | Oct. 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall chill was nowhere in sight within our region on this Monday as all of Indiana saw temperatures in the 70s.

We’ll remain warm into midweek before we deal with a temperature fluctuation and rain chances.

Monday night: A mostly clear and chilly night is expected for us with lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: We’re in for another warm afternoon after starting Tuesday chilly. Highs will push back into the mid 70s with winds set to be a little breezy out of the south at times, We can’t rule out a few stray showers, but most locations will remain dry.

Wednesday: The above normal temperature trend continues into Wednesday. We will have a wind shift take place as a front slides through, which will cause the wind direction to be more northerly. Highs are set to rise into the low to mid 70s.

7-Day Forecast: Temperatures settle back closer to normal Thursday with numbers only topping out in the mid 60s. A quick rebound into the 70s will occur Friday before another system rolls in and brings a slightly better chance for rain. This leads way to highs back in the 60s for the final weekend of October.