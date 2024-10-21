Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Temperature roller coaster with rain chances ahead | Oct. 21, 2024

Mon evening forecast – Oct 21, 2024

by: Ashley Brown
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fall chill was nowhere in sight within our region on this Monday as all of Indiana saw temperatures in the 70s.

We’ll remain warm into midweek before we deal with a temperature fluctuation and rain chances.

Monday night: A mostly clear and chilly night is expected for us with lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday: We’re in for another warm afternoon after starting Tuesday chilly. Highs will push back into the mid 70s with winds set to be a little breezy out of the south at times, We can’t rule out a few stray showers, but most locations will remain dry.

Wednesday: The above normal temperature trend continues into Wednesday. We will have a wind shift take place as a front slides through, which will cause the wind direction to be more northerly. Highs are set to rise into the low to mid 70s.

7-Day Forecast: Temperatures settle back closer to normal Thursday with numbers only topping out in the mid 60s. A quick rebound into the 70s will occur Friday before another system rolls in and brings a slightly better chance for rain. This leads way to highs back in the 60s for the final weekend of October.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Sunny start to the work...
Weather Blog /
Warming trend continues through mid-week...
Weather /
Warm and dry conditions continue...
Weather /
Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in...
Weather Stories /
Very dry October continues |...
Weather Blog /
Dry Indiana conditions continue next...
Weather /
Perfect October weekend ahead |...
Weather Blog /
Dry weather dims foliage and...
Weather /