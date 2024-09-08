Temperatures climb this week, dry weather continues | Sep. 8, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cooler air starts to exit in the coming days. Rain chances are not promising for those hoping to end our dry weather stretch that will build over this week.

TODAY: A cooler start with everyone waking up in the 40s. Mostly sunny skies are expected for today. The roof will be open for the Colts home opener against the Texans. High temperatures in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, and cool once again. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: A light west-southwest will still start to turn our temperatures around. Mostly sunny with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

7-DAY FORECAST: Dry weather continues through much of this week. Temperatures challenge 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. Our only chances of rain in the forecast are very conditional to what happens in the Gulf of Mexico with a tropical disturbance. These small chances of rain are currently slotted for Friday into Saturday, but there is still so much determine with this system.