Temperatures tank with sub zero wind chills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snowy start but temperatures tank tonight. Sub zero wind chills likely all day and into the overnight hours.

TODAY: We picked up about an inch of snow in Indianapolis from this system moving through. Some locations outside of the metro area picked up about 2 inches of snowfall.

The snow comes to an end around late morning/midday. Due to winds gusting near 20 to 30 miles per hour this may create some blowing and drifting snow. Visibility may be reduced at times due to blowing and drifting snow. Because of these conditions the Winter Weather Advisory has been extended until 1 p.m. Temperatures tank during the afternoon and especially tonight. We have already seen our high for the day. This afternoon temperatures drop into the lower teens.

TONIGHT: Once again temperatures tank tonight. Lows will be near zero statewide. Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows falling in the lower single digits. A Wind Chilly Advisory goes into effect late tonight. Wind chills fall below zero and may reach between five and 15 degrees below zero.

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: Temperatures tank once again this weekend. This bitter blast will be brief but it is going to feel cold. Temperatures only climb into the upper teens on Saturday. This is about 10 to 20 degrees below normal. Look for dry conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Sunshine moves into the area on Sunday. It stays cold but temperatures slowly climb. Highs Sunday will be into the middle 20s.

A LOOK BACK 30 YEARS AGO

While it is going to be cold this weekend it won’t be anywhere near what we saw 30 years ago. Ryan Morse takes a look back at the coldest temperature on record.

WARM UP ON THE WAY

For the first time in more than a week we are going to see temperatures above freezing. Monday highs climb to 34. Rain chances increase late Monday. Temperatures continue to climb into the low and even upper 40s by Thursday. Rain chances will be likely Tuesday with a few scattered showers Wednesday.