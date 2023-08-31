Terrific Thursday, heat arrives for the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A little cool this morning! Temperatures started in the upper 40s this morning in some locations north of Indianapolis. Skies were clear to was perfect to see the super blue moon.

Sunshine is quickly warming us up. If you liked yesterday with temperatures in the 70s it’s going to be very similar today.

TODAY: High pressure is in control today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with low humidity and light winds. Highs today climb to about 78. Normal highs are around 83 degrees.

TONIGHT: It’s going to be another cool one. Some spots in northern Indiana drop into the upper 40s. It will be clear and cool.

FRIDAY: We’re in store for a fantastic Friday. Look for lots of sunshine, seasonable temperatures and low humidity. Highs climb into the lower 80s.

Friday night football games look fantastic once again. It’s going to be dry and no where near as humid as last week. Temperatures will be near 80 at kickoff and fall into the 70s by the end of the game.

SATURDAY: We begin to see the temperatures climb heading into the weekend. Look for highs to climb into the upper 80s. Humidity values begin to rise too.

Although it won’t be as humid as it was last week it’s still going to be uncomfortable.

8DAY FORECAST: Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90 for Sunday and Monday. It’s going to be dry for the holiday weekend with lots of sunshine. Temperatures climb near 90 for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. It stays dry through the first part of the new workweek. Next rain chance will be Wednesday with showers and storms possible in the afternoon.