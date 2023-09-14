Terrific Thursday, rain chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Yesterday we had a typical fall day with a chilly start and highs climbing near normal in the afternoon. We’ll see much of the same for the next couple of days.

TODAY: We had a chilly start with some locations starting in the lower 40s this morning. Sunshine will be plentiful in the afternoon with little cloud cover. It’s going to be seasonable with highs climbing near 77. Normal high for this time of the year has dropped to 79.

TONIGHT: Clear skies continue and it’s going to be chilly once again. Many locations outside of the metro area will fall into the 40s once again. Lows in Indianapolis will fall to 52.

FRIDAY: Fantastic Friday on tap. High pressure remains in control and we’ll see lots of sunshine. Another chilly start with temperatures in the 40s but with all that sunshine temperatures climb into the upper 70s once again.

FRIDAY NIGHT: If you’re going to be heading to any of the high school football games you’re in store for great weather. It will be dry again under the Friday night lights! Look for clear skies and temperatures in the 70s for kickoff. By the end of the game temperatures fall into the 60s.

HURRICANE LEE

Lee is now a category 2 storm and is continuing to weaken as it moves farther northward in the Atlantic. Watches and warnings are in place in the northeast. High winds and waves are expected along the coast of Maine.

WEEKEND

We’re watching a cold front move through the state this weekend. Saturday looks dry and a bit warmer with highs near 80. Rain chances are possible on Sunday as a system moves across the state this weekend. Temperatures drop a little with highs in the middle 70s on Sunday.

8DAY FORECAST: Early next week looks dry with lots of sunshine. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s across much of the state.