Terrific Thursday with a warmer weekend | Oct. 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunny conditions expected for the day today. It is going to be a warmer weekend what temperatures climbing into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Terrific Thursday on tap with beautiful blue skies for the afternoon. Highs will be climbing into the middle seventies which is above normal and about 5 degrees warmer than what we had yesterday. Winds will be relatively light and we will see hardly any clouds in the sky today .

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies expected tonight. Most locations will be into the lower 50s. Some spots may drop into the 40s.

Drought monitor was just released and due to the recent rain we have improvements across the state.

FRIDAY: A fantastic Friday with lots of sunshine. High temperatures climb a few more degrees with readings into the upper 70s in central Indiana lower 80s and southern Indiana. Northern Indiana may stay into the low and middle seventies with a few more clouds out there.

FRIDAY NIGHT: After an active couple of Friday nights it looks like we will have picture perfect weather for games this week. Temperatures will be in the 70s at kickoff with dry conditions and light winds.

WARMER WEEKEND

A warmer weekend on tap with lots of sunshine on Saturday highs right around 81 degrees. A cold front moves through on Sunday bringing us partly cloudy skies with high temperatures into the lower 80s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Well the cold front on Sunday will come through dry just a cloud a few clouds we will see a reinforcing shot of some cooler air heading into next week. Sunny conditions expected Monday and Tuesday high temperatures will be into the lower 70s. And low temperatures in the morning for the middle part of next week will start out into the 40s so definitely feeling more like fall in the mornings for the middle part of next week.