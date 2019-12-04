Terrific Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clear and dry tonight.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear this evening. It’s going to be chilly with many locations falling below freezing. Lows fall into the upper 20s close to 30.

THURSDAY: Terrific weather heads this way on Thursday. Look for lots of sunshine for the first part of the day Thursday. Clouds begin to increase later in the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 40s which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase Thursday night ahead of our next chance for rain. Showers develop overnight especially in the southern part of the state. Temperatures fall into the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: It’s going to a be a little cooler Friday as a weak disturbance slides across the state. We’ll see a few showers south of Indianapolis early Friday morning. Clouds eventually decrease later in the afternoon. Highs climb into the lower 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: Look for near normal temperatures Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. Showers develop over much of the area on Sunday and continue throughout the day on Monday. A cold front brings a wintry mix and much cooler conditions by midweek.