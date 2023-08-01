Terrific Tuesday with higher humidity later this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for another beautiful day. Look for lots of sunshine with rain chances and humidity increasing for the end of the week.

TODAY: We’re seeing temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s again. For some spots outside of Indianapolis this has been the coolest start since the middle of June. High pressure sits off to the north of Indiana today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, dry conditions and low humidity once again. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s with light winds. Winds begin to pick up a little later in the afternoon out of the east and southeast.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy through the overnight. It stays comfortable with lows falling into the lower 60s. We have perfect conditions to see the full moon. It’s called the Sturgeon Moon and is the first of two full moons this month.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds begin to increase throughout the day. There’s a chance we may see a few showers in the southwestern part of the state later in the day. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s on Wednesday. Humidity begins to increase a little as the afternoon continues.

8DAY FORECAST: It becomes more humid for the end of the workweek. There’s a chance for some showers and even a thunderstorm for parts of southwestern Indiana on Thursday. We’ll see more cloud cover with highs in the lower 80s. Middle and upper 80s are possible for Friday under partly cloudy skies. The weekend looks split. Dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s. It looks dry for the Indy 11 soccer match. Rain is possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. There’s a chance for a few showers on Monday. Temperatures stay near normal or slightly above normal.