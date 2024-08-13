Terrific Tuesday with warmer temps late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A terrific Tuesday on tap with sunny skies and low humidity. Warmer weather for the end of the week with rain chances returning.

TUESDAY: We started out this morning with temperatures a little bit warmer than what we had about 24 hours ago. Mostly sunny skies throughout much of the afternoon today. It will be a beautiful day with a few clouds in the sky later in the afternoon. High temperatures climbing into the lower 80s with very light winds thanks to high pressure nearby. Humidity remains low all afternoon long so it will feel comfortable throughout the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet conditions expected tonight. The Indianapolis Indians start a homestand with St. Paul. The first pitch around at 7:05 p.m. We will see quiet conditions for the game. Temperatures at first pitch starting out into the lower ’80s and overnight tonight we will see temperatures fall into the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warmer Wednesday is on tap with temperatures climbing into the mid ’80s. Humidity values rise a little bit more but still at tolerable levels. We will be dry on Wednesday but rain chances begin to increase for the latter half of the week.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible heading into Thursday and Friday as well. Thursday high temperatures will be into the mid 80s. It will feel uncomfortable as humidity values rise Thursday and Friday and also into the weekend. Well there doesn’t look to be any severe weather possible for the end of the week and early into the weekend we may see some heavy rainfall at times. We could see rainfall amounts between 1-2″ heading into the end of the weekend. Temperatures will be into the lower 80s Friday and also into the weekend as well.