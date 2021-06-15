Weather Blog

Terrific Wednesday, warmup to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked ourselves into a refreshing Tuesday across the state with a comfortable breeze and lots of sunshine!

Tuesday night: Enjoy a comfortable and cool night under mostly clear skies with breezy winds. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Another marvelous day will be on tap for our Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies and pleasant air will give way for perfect conditions to have any outdoor plans in. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Thursday: After back-to-back amazing weather days, we will bring back warmer air for Thursday afternoon. Bright skies will stick around throughout the day as we rise into the mid 80s for our high temperatures.

8 Day Forecast: The warming trend will continue for the remainder of the workweek as we look to possibly hit the 90s again for Friday. This heat will draw up muggy air and the return of scattered storms. At this time, severe storms for Friday are not likely, but things could change over time. Storms may linger into Saturday before we quickly cool back down into the low to mid 80s for the weekend. The gradual cooling trend will continue into the first half of next week with additional storm chances for next Monday.