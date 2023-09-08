Terrific weekend forecast in store for us

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a pleasant Friday, minus the scattered light showers, with comfortable temperatures and some sunshine. Wonderful weather is ahead for our upcoming weekend with no heat in sight for potentially a while.

Friday night: A few sprinkles/light showers will remain possible into early tonight. Temperatures will be fantastic for any outdoor plans including going to see any high school football action or the IU game. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: After a cool start to our Saturday, we’ll go into another marvelous afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Highs look to rise into the mid 70s with winds staying at a light breeze out of the north.

Sunday: Temperatures look to be a touch warmer for Sunday, but it will still be below normal for this time of the year. Enjoy a mostly sunny day with highs approaching the upper 70s.

8-Day Forecast: We’re set to be near normal to start the new workweek with highs around 80. A disturbance then looks to slide in Tuesday and bring a chance for some showers. This system will cause high temps to dip into the low 70s going into midweek next week with winds turning breezy.