Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

The hottest temperatures of 2024 are anticipated Tuesday | Aug. 27, 2024

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY is in place from 11 am – 9 pm Tuesday across central Indiana. The hottest temperature to date for 2024 here in Indianapolis was 93 degrees on June 17. We will eclipse that mark today. 

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Peak heat index values will be in the triple digits with the highest numbers in western Indiana. High temperatures in the mid-90s (record high in Indy is 97 degrees).

TONIGHT: An isolated chance of showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has central Indiana in a marginal (1/5) risk for strong storms with damaging wind as the primary concern. Low temperatures in the low to mid-70s (record warm low is 74 degrees).

TOMORROW: Another heat alert may be needed. Hot and humid with isolated showers and storms. A marginal (1/5) risk is in place for a few strong storms with damaging wind as the main threat. High temperatures in the low to mid-90s with the heat index in the upper 90s and low triple digits (record high in Indy is 96 degrees).

7-DAY FORECAST:  On Friday, a cold front will swing through the state bringing scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will take a dive behind this front for the weekend and beyond. Next week, multiple days will have highs likely in the 70s.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Soccer coach takes precautions during...
Weather Stories /
How to protect children with...
Multicultural News /
Students’ safety takes top priority...
Weather Stories /
Tuesday to challenge record highs...
Weather Blog /
What Hoosiers need to know...
Weather Stories /
Record heat possible this week...
Weather Blog /
Excessive heat expected this week...
Weather Blog /
Indiana’s hot streak continues with...
Weather /