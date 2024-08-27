The hottest temperatures of 2024 are anticipated Tuesday | Aug. 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An EXCESSIVE HEAT ADVISORY is in place from 11 am – 9 pm Tuesday across central Indiana. The hottest temperature to date for 2024 here in Indianapolis was 93 degrees on June 17. We will eclipse that mark today.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Peak heat index values will be in the triple digits with the highest numbers in western Indiana. High temperatures in the mid-90s (record high in Indy is 97 degrees).

TONIGHT: An isolated chance of showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has central Indiana in a marginal (1/5) risk for strong storms with damaging wind as the primary concern. Low temperatures in the low to mid-70s (record warm low is 74 degrees).

TOMORROW: Another heat alert may be needed. Hot and humid with isolated showers and storms. A marginal (1/5) risk is in place for a few strong storms with damaging wind as the main threat. High temperatures in the low to mid-90s with the heat index in the upper 90s and low triple digits (record high in Indy is 96 degrees).

7-DAY FORECAST: On Friday, a cold front will swing through the state bringing scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will take a dive behind this front for the weekend and beyond. Next week, multiple days will have highs likely in the 70s.