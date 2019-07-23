The sunny and pleasant trend continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A beautiful day with sunny skies, the gradual warming trend continues throughout the week leading to a warmer weekend.

Tonight:

If you are headed to the Boone County Fair, you might want to pack a jacket as temperatures decrease.

With clear skies tonight, you can enjoy a beautiful sunset! It will be a dry night, with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s or low 60s.

Wednesday:

It will be a mostly sunny day on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm slightly from Tuesday, reaching a high in the low 80s. With these comfortable temperatures and sunshine, it will be a great day to relax by the pool!

Thursday:

Thursday it will continue to warm. Temperatures will reach a high in the low to mid 80s. It will be another mostly sunny day, meaning a second chance to get outdoors.

8 day forecast:

The warming trend continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Sunshine continues as humidity increases over the weekend. Temperatures both days will be near 90 degrees. It will be a warm weekend! The sunshine ends on Monday, with chances for isolated showers and storms throughout the day.