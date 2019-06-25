The warmest air of the year arrives this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warming trend will continue this week with a few chances for isolated storms.

Over the next few days, you can expect lots of much-needed sunshine!



TUESDAY NIGHT:

After a sunny day, skies will remain mostly clear. It will be a picture-perfect evening with temperatures in the 70s. It will be dry, calm and mild overnight, as temperatures fall to the 60s.



WEDNESDAY:

The afternoon will be slightly warmer than Tuesday as temperatures rise to the upper 80s. Most of the day will be partly sunny and mainly dry, making it a great afternoon to go outdoors. A few isolated showers and storms will return to the forecast by the evening.



THURSDAY:

Prepare for heat and humidity throughout the day. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s, but will feel muggy and heat index values will be in the 90s.



8 DAY FORECAST:

The warming trend will continue as we head into the weekend. The warmest air of the year will arrive this weekend. Prepare for heat and humidity with heat index values in the mid 90s. A few isolated storms will develop on Saturday and again on Sunday. The summer heat will continue next week.