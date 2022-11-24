Weather Blog

Thursday evening showers; sun returns for Black Friday shopping

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few scattered showers are possible Thursday evening.

Cloudy skies will stick around for the first part of Friday before the sun returns for the afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few scattered showers will be possible across much of Indiana. Not everyone will see rain and, for those who do, it will be on the light side. Clouds will stick around through the overnight hours with lows falling into the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: If you’re going to be heading out early on Black Friday, look for a dry but cloudy start. Clouds eventually will clear for the afternoon, and we’ll see some sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb above normal, into the low and middle 50s.

SATURDAY: We’ll start off the first part of the weekend with lots of sunshine and nice temperatures. Highs once again will climb into the low and middle 50s for the afternoon with lots of sunshine. Our next system will begin to bring an increase in cloud cover in the late evening.

SUNDAY: Rain will return as early as the morning. Rain will be likely through much of the day. Many spots have the potential to pick up close to an inch of much-needed rain. Highs will stay in the lower 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: The rain will exit the state just in time for “Monday Night Football” on WISH-TV. We’ll see dry conditions all day Monday with highs in the upper 40s. Another system will arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday and bring more rain and a drop in temperatures for Thursday.