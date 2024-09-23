Timing out more rain, watching the tropics | Sept. 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much-needed rain fell in mainly small amounts across our area on Sunday. We are timing out additional chances in the coming days.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies linger through the midday hours. Scattered showers will first enter western Indiana earlier in the afternoon. Dinnertime and beyond will be the best opportunity for showers. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Scattered on/off showers remain possible. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Soaking rain will be in the area on and off through the morning. Coverage in rain chances decrease for the afternoon and evenings. A marginal (1/5) risk of severe storms is in place. 0.5-1″ of rain is on the table for most from Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Wednesday and Thursday will be dry days before we keep an eye on what happens in the tropics. Invest 97L could become Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico. Some models indicate the track could drag in moisture to the Midwest.