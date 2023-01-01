Weather Blog

Timing out rain chances along with more mild air

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mild air will continue into the middle of the week for central Indiana. However, rain chances will increase along with the warmth.

TONIGHT: Skies remain cloudy, and we may see some patchy fog. Low temperature in the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Cloudy skies once again. Central Indiana could see some isolated sprinkles, but the main rain chance arrives Monday night. High temperature in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Rain is looking likely in the morning. There is the chance of a few more showers and storms developing later in the day before the cold front passes. Wind gusts could climb as high as 40 mph. High temperature in the mid-60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will be dipping behind Tuesday’s system. Back into the 30s for Thursday and Friday. Next weekend will be dry in central Indiana as our highs get back into the 40s.