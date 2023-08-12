Timing out rain chances this race weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is once again race weekend here in Indianapolis with NASCAR and IndyCar in town. There will be multiple chances of rain, but hopefully, the hours at the track remain dry.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms in the morning. However, the storm chance turns more isolated storm in the afternoon and evening. There is a slight (2/5) risk of severe weather in place across eastern Indiana. This is where rain chances are higher and redevelopment of stronger storms could potentially occur in the afternoon and evening. Any storms that do develop will pose a hail and damaging wind threat primarily. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: A few spotty storms are possible early on and south. Be sure to check out the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower as the skies clear up in the early morning. You should expect to see about 40 meteors an hour away from city lights during the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Dry start. Scattered showers and a few storms move in late in the day. There is another slight (2/5) risk of severe weather not too far away in southwestern Indiana. The Verizon 200 will have a decent chance of being completed before the rain chances roll in later on in the day. We will have to keep an eye on any small shifts in the forecast. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Monday will have the chance to bring soaking rain to parts of central Indiana. After that, dry and slightly cool conditions build in for Tuesday. The only other rain chance within this forecast period will be a spotty one on Thursday along a weak front. Looking ahead to next Saturday for the first home preseason for the Colts, the weather is looking gorgeous.