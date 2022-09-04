Weather Blog

Timing out Sunday rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Flood watch will be in place for southern Indiana from 8 am to 11 pm today.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the morning along with some fog. Scattered on/off showers and storms with rain chances increasing in the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies still holding in place. Some spots could see patchy fog. Scattered showers and storms also still possible. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered on/off showers and storms. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A cloudy and somewhat wet pattern continues to be locked in for central Indiana with a low pressure system stalled to the southwest. Flooding may be a concern (especially southern Indiana) as the days go on depending on how much rainfall we receive. Those rainfall chances last from Sunday until early Thursday before this pattern breaks. The end of the week into the weekend will be drier, but there is still the small chance of rain Sunday.