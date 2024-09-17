Toasty Tuesday, another dry day | Sept. 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another dry day expected today. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures climbing into the mid-80s.

TODAY: A toasty Tuesday on tap. It will be sunny and dry. We are keeping a close eye on a tropical system that is inching farther westward and could bring some cloud cover to southeastern Indiana today. Central and north central Indiana will continue to be sunny and dry for the day today with high temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. Normal high for this time of year right around 79.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies expected tonight and comfortably cool. Low temperatures into the city will fall into the lower 60s and outside of the city temperatures will fall into the 50s.

We do have a full moon tonight which happens to be a super moon as well. There’s also a partial lunar eclipse tonight. A lunar eclipse is when the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow. We will see it begin shortly after 10:00 and come to an end after 11:00 p.m. skies will remain mostly clear for the event tonight.

WEDNESDAY: A warm Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. We may see one or two spots climbing near 90. So far this year we have had 1990 degree days. The average is 20.

THURSDAY: Another dry day expected on Thursday and also for the end of the work week. High temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90 .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We don’t have any rain in the forecast for the next several days. We are running about an inch and a half below normal for the month of September.

Sunny skies heading into the first part of the weekend with high temperatures into the upper 80s. There may be a very slight chance of a few spotty showers on Sunday and Monday with highs in the low and middle 80s.