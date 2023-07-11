Toasty Tuesday, showers/storms arrive Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A clear and mild start to Tuesday. The heat cranks up with several storm chances through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

TODAY: It will be hot today. High pressure moves to the southeast of us and starts to switch our winds out of the southwest. Skies stay mostly sunny throughout much of the day with a few clouds later in the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90 for the afternoon. Humidity values begin to climb today and it turns very muggy tonight and the next several days. It’s going to start to feel uncomfortable this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy late tonight. It will be mild and very muggy. Humidity values really ramp up tonight. Lows only fall into the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Skies stay partly cloudy during the day. It will be very humid with highs in the middle 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms may be strong to severe with damaging winds the primary threat. Heavy rainfall is also possible thanks to the high humidity values. A slight risk of storms is in place for the western half of the state.

THURSDAY: Oppressive humidity continues throughout Thursday. Temperatures climb in the middle 80s. More showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: An unsettled weather pattern takes shape for the next several days. Several chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs climb into the middle 80s for most days. High humidity sticks around for the rest of the week and slowly drops through the weekend.