Toasty Tuesday with storm chances tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are going to have a toasty Tuesday with highs once again climbing into the upper 80s.

TODAY: We have a mild morning with temperatures into the upper 60s. The main weather story once again today will be the high heat. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s. We will be several degrees shy of the record of 92. Humidity will be high as well making it feel more uncomfortable.

Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south and southwest. Hopefully the gusts near 15 to 20 miles per hour will provide a little bit of a relief.

Lots of dry conditions today but a line of showers and thunderstorms move through the state later tonight.

TONIGHT: A line of showers and storms begin to enter the state. The storms begin to break up as they move into the state. But there’s still a chance for northwestern Indiana to see some strong to severe thunderstorms. Lows fall into the lower 70s. If the temperature doesn’t fall below 70 we may set a new record warm low.

WEDNESDAY: A few early morning showers/storms may be possible. There will be more cloud cover than the last few days. A spotty shower may be possible throughout the day. Highs stay into the lower 80s which is still above normal.

Showers and thunderstorms develop late Wednesday. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side later Wednesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has southern Indiana under a slight risk some of the storms may reach severe criteria.

8 DAY FORECAST: Temperatures fall into the 70s for Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers/storms are possible into the afternoon.

Rain chances are possible into the afternoon hours through race weekend. Right now it looks like the best chance of rain will be into the afternoon hours on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs stay into the lower 80s.



