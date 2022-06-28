Weather Blog

Toasty Wednesday, more humid by Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pleasant conditions will last the majority of the work week. Nearing the weekend, temperatures are expected to rise and the chance for showers will return.

Tuesday Night: Dry and comfortable conditions will stay with us for the rest of the evening with dewpoint temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Overnight, some clouds will move in going into tomorrow morning. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Temperatures will increase back into the 80s. Dewpoints temperatures will also rise to the upper 50s, and this will continue the trend of fair, comfortable conditions. Calm winds will also last throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Heading towards the end of the work week, temperatures will rise back into the 90s. The toasty temperatures paired with higher humidity values will make it feel hotter. Warm temperatures will last through the night with lows in the 70s.

8 Day Forecast: Hot temperatures will continue on Friday with high temperatures in the low 90s. The chance for showers and storms are likely Friday night, with a low near 70. Going into the holiday weekend, storm chances will remain Saturday morning and afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. The winds will begin to pick up during this time. Cloud cover and chance for rainfall will persist through Saturday evening. The chance for showers and storms will decrease on Sunday. Starting next week, mostly sunny skies will return with highs in the upper 80s.