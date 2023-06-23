Toasty weekend with stronger storm potential Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will embark on a hot first weekend of summer with the chance for strong to severe storms on Sunday.

Friday night: We’ll settle into a mainly quiet and partly cloudy night. Can’t rule out a few showers.

Lows in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: We’ll gear up for a hot Saturday with lots of sunshine and slightly higher humidity values. Highs look to rise into the upper 80s. Some spots will hit 90.

Sunday: Keep your guard up throughout Sunday as we track on and off showers and storms and the potential for severe weather. There could be a storm complex that enters Indiana early Sunday morning, and if it holds together, western Indiana could see a low threat for damaging winds.

The bigger focus will then turn towards Sunday afternoon/evening with additional storm development. There is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe weather for areas southeast of Indy with this second wave of activity. All hazards are on the table with large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes possible.

Timing and placement of the front remains uncertain with this system. The faster the front speeds through our area, the severe threat will be minimized a bit. However, a slower moving front will give central Indiana a higher chance for severe storms. Stay tuned to the forecast.

Highs in the upper 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Scattered showers could linger into Monday with cooler air sinking in. Highs look to only top out in the mid to upper 70s through midweek before we warm back into the mid 80s Thursday. Additional rain and storm chances are possible late next week.