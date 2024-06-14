Tolerable Saturday, streak of 90 degree heat starts Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another very warm day was our story in central Indiana with higher humidity values that hung on a bit longer than expected.

We’ll briefly knock the muggy meter down before we usher in the hottest air of the year with very muggy air going into next week.

Friday night: A clear, less humid, and dry night is expected for us. Lows will drop into the low 60s

Saturday: Tomorrow is looking our “coolest” day in this extended forecast. Lots of sunshine and lower humidity values will equal a slightly above normal day with highs in the mid 80s.

Father’s Day: Sunday is where we really crank the heat and humidity up as a strengthening ridge approaches our region. We are expecting our first 90 degree day of the year here in Indy for Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

8-Day Forecast: Sunday will just be the start to a prolonged series of 90 degree days. Matter of fact, dew point values (amount of moisture in the atmosphere) will rise close to or just over 70, which will cause heat index values to be in the triple digits in some spots potentially. Much of next week overall will be sweltering with very low pop-up rain/storm chances. There is even a shot for record high temperatures next Monday and Tuesday.

We could also have a rapid onset of drought due to the high heat and mainly dry conditions. One other thing to note is that the temperatures we are forecasting for next week are not common for June.