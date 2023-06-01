Tracking 90 degree temperatures going into the first weekend of June

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The hottest air of the year is on our way to end the workweek and into the first half of this weekend.

Thursday night: Mostly clear and mild tonight with light winds. Lows in the mid 60s.

Friday: The first 90 degree day of the year for Indy arrives to close out the workweek. Despite humidity levels falling a little bit for Friday, it will still feel uncomfortable due to the heat alone. Highs in the low 90s with lots of sunshine.

Saturday: Hardly much changes for Saturday with the continuation of 90 degree temperatures. One notable difference with Saturday will be winds turning breezy out of the northeast after the lunch hour.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures start to gradually back off starting Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. We’ll fall towards the mid 80s by Monday before a cold front passes through early Tuesday. This will bring a chance for some showers early Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday before we see another warmup by the latter half of next week.