Weather Blog

Tracking a big cooldown for the second half of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had near record high temperatures for our Tuesday along with morning rain. Much cooler air with additional rain and even snow chances are ahead.

Tuesday night: Isolated to scattered showers and storms remain possible for the rest of today. We can’t rule out isolated strong to severe storms for areas mainly west of Indy. Main threats are damaging winds and hail. but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

Lows will remain mild with numbers dipping into the low 50s.

Wednesday: We’ll start off mild for our Wednesday, but temperatures will gradually decrease throughout the day. Some bits of sunshine will also work into the area as highs will be in the low 50s Wednesday morning. Winds are also set to stay breezy.

Thursday: We are going back to winter coat weather for our Thursday as highs return to near seasonable numbers in the upper 30s. Isolated afternoon showers cannot be ruled out.

8-Day Forecast: Highs look to hover in the upper 30s to low 40s for the rest of the extended forecast. Light rain/snow is possible on Saturday as well.