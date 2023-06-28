Tracking a hot, muggy, and stormy pattern

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in line to receive several rounds of rain and storms through the end of June and into July. We’ll also track heat and high humidity with severe storm potential.

Wednesday night: A few spotty showers may be possible during the first half of tonight. Then, a complex of showers and storms will slide in closer to sunrise Thursday. Hazy skies will remain with us as well.

Lows will be on the warmer side with numbers in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Prepare for an active Thursday as a whole. Some locations will have a noisy start to the day with widespread showers and scattered storms. This morning round could contain isolated strong to severe storms with wind and hail the main threats. These storms will also contain a bit of lightning.

Here is where uncertainty begins to climb a bit regarding the second half of Thursday. The morning round could stabilize the atmosphere enough to where very little fires off in the afternoon/nighttime hours. There is also the possibility that more robust storms ignite.

However, you need to remain weather aware as if storms do get going in the second half of the day, they will have potential to turn severe. There is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) of severe storms for much of central Indiana. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats, but we can’t rule out isolated tornadoes along a Rensselaer-Indianapolis line and points west.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s. Another important thing to note is that air quality will improve a little bit.

Friday: Another round of on/off showers and storms will roll through central Indiana throughout our Friday.

There exists another chance for strong to severe storms with a Slight Risk (level 2/5) in place for most of central Indiana.

Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will feel miserable with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s due to dew point values inching into the mid 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Several rounds of showers and storms are possible through next Tuesday. Prepare for a hot and humid weekend with near 90 degree heat. Slightly cooler conditions are expected to start the work week. For the 4th of July, it will be very warm and muggy.