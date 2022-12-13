Weather Blog

Tracking a soggy Wednesday; much colder air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in for a rainy Wednesday with two rounds of showers set to move in.

Beyond Wednesday’s system, we’ll see much colder air swing into the picture by the weekend.

Tuesday night: Round 1 of two rounds of rain is expected to move in during the overnight hours. Heavy rain is possible, which could slow down the early morning commute for Wednesday

Temperatures will hover in the upper 30s to low 40s overnight. On top of the rain and mild air, winds will gust from 25-35 mph.

Wednesday: Expect a wet start. The first round of rain will gradually exit the state going into the mid-morning hours. A bit of a lull in activity with spotty showers will then happen before Round 2 makes its appearance.

The second batch of rain is set to arrive by the evening hours. Heavy rain will once again be a possibility.

Once we conclude Wednesday, most areas in central Indiana have the potential for 1 to 1.5 inch of rain. Areas farther south could close in on the 2-inches mark.

Highs look to rise into the upper 40s to low 50s. Gusts during much of Wednesday will be from 25-35 mph.

Thursday: A few morning showers cannot be ruled out to start before we dry out for the remainder of the day. Slightly cooler and breezy conditions are expected with highs topping out in the low to mid 40s.

8-Day Forecast: Flurries are possible Friday before we enter a dry, fairly cold weekend. Highs will struggle to get into the low 30s for Saturday and Sunday. Below-normal temperatures will continue into next week.