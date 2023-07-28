Tracking a stormy Friday night, brief relief from the heat ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking an active Friday night with severe weather potential. Then, we’ll eventually make our way towards a little bit of relief from the miserable heat and humidity.

Heat advisories are expected to expire at midnight tonight. Excessive heat warnings will last until 9-10 PM EDT tonight as well.

Friday night: Showers and storms look to develop mainly after sunset in northern Indiana. Activity will gradually move southward into central during the overnight hours.

Scattered severe storms are possible tonight. There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) for areas along and north of a Rensselaer-Rochester line. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) sits in place from around interstate 70 up into northern Indiana. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats.

Another very stuffy night ahead with lows only in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms will be ongoing through daybreak Saturday. Rain and storms will be on and off for Saturday with re-development in the afternoon/evening hours that may carry into Saturday night.

Central Indiana is no longer under a severe risk at this time for Saturday.

Expect a miserably muggy day with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s. Heat index values may top out at 100-105 for some spots.

Sunday: A much more calm day will arrive for the back half of the weekend. Although humidity values will still be in the uncomfortable range, they won’t be as high as Saturday’s numbers. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: The start to the new workweek will feature refreshing and below normal weather for the final day of July with highs only in the low 80s. However, temperatures will quickly find theirselves back in the upper 80s by Wednesday with higher humidity values. Storm chances look to return in the latter half of next week.