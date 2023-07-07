Tracking an active and more muggy Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re en-route to an active Saturday with cooler temperatures and higher humidity in place. Temperatures will then quickly find their way back on the warmer side going into next week.

Friday night: Expect a warm night with increasing cloud cover. A few showers may work into the state closer to pre-dawn Saturday. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Widely scattered showers and a few storms look to develop throughout our Saturday and into the nighttime hours.

Isolated stronger storms are possible in the afternoon hours with wind and hail the main concern.

The rain and extensive cloud cover will lead way to cooler temps in the upper 70s. Humidity values will also be a bit high.

Sunday: Rain chances turn more isolated for Sunday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible at times during the day. Highs in the low 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures return to right around normal for this time of the year for the first half of next week with highs in the mid 80s. More active weather may arrive for the second half of next week. This will cause temperatures to slightly back off into the low 80s Thursday and Friday.